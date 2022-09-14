Sanders Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,095,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 0.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $175,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

