Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.13 Billion Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,156,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,950 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,127,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,774,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

