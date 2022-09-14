Sanders Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

