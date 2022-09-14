Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 322.7% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 157.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.