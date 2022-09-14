Cowa LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 96,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 687,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $16,053,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.6 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

