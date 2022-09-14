Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cowa LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 245,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 79,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 664.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,746,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,138 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 40,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.