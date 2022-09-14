Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.71 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,000. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,781,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

