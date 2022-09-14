MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,044,990 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044,990 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.