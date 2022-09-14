Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,476,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,585,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

