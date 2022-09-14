Short Interest in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Rises By 283.0%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 283.0% from the August 15th total of 462,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 2.5 %

About Unity Biotechnology

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.73. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

