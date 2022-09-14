Indexed Finance (NDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $293.00

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $164,716.31 and approximately $293.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00814636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016425 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official website is indexed.finance. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

