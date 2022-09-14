VIBE One Day Volume Reaches $158.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $803,903.94 and approximately $158.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,365.54 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00056407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005400 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075247 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

