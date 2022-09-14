Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and approximately $989.78 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC on exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00093871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00069933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00031350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org/en/home. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

