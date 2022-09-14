Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHS. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $663.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 695.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

