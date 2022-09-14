Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.89.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five Below by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

