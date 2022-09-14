Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. Express has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Express by 127,863.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 59,933.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Express by 20.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

