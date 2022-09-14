InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. InnovAge had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

InnovAge Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

