Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Cap of $32.68 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and $9.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00013954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.63 or 0.07853811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00181138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00291846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00728912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00587078 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,496,781 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Firo’s official website is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

