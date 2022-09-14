Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Cap of $32.68 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and $9.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00013954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.63 or 0.07853811 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00181138 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023599 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00291846 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00728912 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00587078 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.
Firo Profile
Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,496,781 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Firo’s official website is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Firo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.