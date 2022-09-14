Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Down 89.2% in August

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the August 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.0 days.

Altium Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Altium has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $32.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

