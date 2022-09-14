Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amarantus BioScience Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBS opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Amarantus BioScience has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

