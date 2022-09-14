Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Advantagewon Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANTGF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Advantagewon Oil has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.36.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

