Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aqua Power Systems Trading Up 14.9 %
OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Aqua Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
