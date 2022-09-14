Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Trading Up 14.9 %

OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Aqua Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

