Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the August 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ARBKF opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.20. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.62.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
