Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the August 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARBKF opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.20. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.62.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

