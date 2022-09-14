Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,398,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 868,743 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 513,842 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,939,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,964,000.

