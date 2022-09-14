Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%.
