ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,000 shares, an increase of 188.1% from the August 15th total of 353,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,180.0 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

Shares of ASCCF opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. ASICS has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

