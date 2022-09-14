ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,000 shares, an increase of 188.1% from the August 15th total of 353,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,180.0 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
Shares of ASCCF opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. ASICS has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.
ASICS Company Profile
