A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 62.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28,830.00.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.