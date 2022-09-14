ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of ASAZY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.