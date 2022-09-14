ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ASAZY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.