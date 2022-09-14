Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altitude International Price Performance
Altitude International stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Altitude International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
Altitude International Company Profile
