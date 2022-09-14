Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altitude International Price Performance

Altitude International stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Altitude International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Altitude International Company Profile

Altitude International Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and installs simulated altitude athletic equipment in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of training and education of tennis, golf, soccer, beach volleyball, and indoor volleyball programs for student-athletes.

