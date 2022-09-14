Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Update

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $112.40 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.