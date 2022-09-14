Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Decreases By 95.3%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the August 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 7.0 %

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.66.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 10.52%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

