Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 214.3% in August

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANGPY shares. HSBC raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $28.66.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.3027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 13.47%.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.