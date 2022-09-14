ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.34

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 45448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $10,550,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $1,433,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

