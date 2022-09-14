Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.79

Shares of Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.
Emergent Capital Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 22.38 and a current ratio of 22.38.
Emergent Capital Company Profile
Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent Capital (EMGC)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.