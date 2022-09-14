Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.94

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 810062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Slam Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Slam by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

