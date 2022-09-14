Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.52

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 129057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Cadre Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $45,586,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 1,219,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 446,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter worth about $3,106,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

