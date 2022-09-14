Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.79

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $1.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

