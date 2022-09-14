United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.90

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 7890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

