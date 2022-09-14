MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.14

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 145769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
MassRoots Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.
MassRoots Company Profile
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MassRoots (MSRT)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.