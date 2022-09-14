Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.52

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 15916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
Evotec Stock Down 6.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evotec (EVTCY)
