Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
