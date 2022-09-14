Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
