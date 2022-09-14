Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.35 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $64.35 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00093871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00069933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00031350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007611 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

