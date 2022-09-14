Signature Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $270,830.12 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $270,830.12 and approximately $644.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,365.54 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00056407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005400 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075247 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

