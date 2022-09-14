Monero Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $119.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $148.46 or 0.00728912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.63 or 0.07853811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00181138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00291846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00587078 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00255813 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,174,199 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.