Verge Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $54.72 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,682,163 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

