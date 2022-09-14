Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,118,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,552 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 11.21% of NICE worth $1,559,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,396,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 30.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,374 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in NICE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 489,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,263,000 after acquiring an additional 70,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NICE by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. NICE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.