Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Capital International Ltd. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.5% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.67 and a twelve month high of $378.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

