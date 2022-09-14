Capital Research Global Investors Buys 906,250 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 906,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.39% of Shopify worth $2,036,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 266.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

