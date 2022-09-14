Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.15% of Airbnb worth $2,376,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,956,410. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

