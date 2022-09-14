Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 1,405,249 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.64% of Medtronic worth $2,443,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $132.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

